Reuben in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve reuben
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Pastrami Reuben
|$13.99
Fresh sliced pastrami, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
|Reuben
|$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
|1/2 Reuben
|$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
|Reuben
|$13.99
