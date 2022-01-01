Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$13.99
Fresh sliced pastrami, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
1/2 Reuben$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Reuben$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

