Samosa in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve samosa

DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Samosa ( 6 Pcs )$4.99
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made with samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
Samosa (1 Pc)$1.99
Deep fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.
Samosa Chaat
Samosa chat is made of Chana Masala and popular toppings include tamarind and cilantro chutney with additional spices. Garnished with Corriander.
Desi Chowrastha - Austin - 14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard

14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Ragda$7.49
Samosa - 2 Pieces$3.49
