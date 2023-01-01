Samosa in Leander
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
|Onion Samosa ( 6 Pcs )
|$4.99
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made with samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
|Samosa (1 Pc)
|$1.99
Deep fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.
|Samosa Chaat
Samosa chat is made of Chana Masala and popular toppings include tamarind and cilantro chutney with additional spices. Garnished with Corriander.