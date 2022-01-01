Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Leander
/
Leander
/
Scallops
Leander restaurants that serve scallops
An Thinh
2082 N Highway 183, Leander
No reviews yet
Scallops 2pc.
$6.95
More about An Thinh
SUSHI
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
Avg 4.6
(532 reviews)
HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)
$5.95
Handroll Spicy Scallop
$7.00
Spicy Scallop Roll
$8.00
More about Kai Sushi
