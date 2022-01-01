Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve scallops

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops 2pc.$6.95
More about An Thinh
Kai Sushi image

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)$5.95
Handroll Spicy Scallop$7.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.00
More about Kai Sushi

