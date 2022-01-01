Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve seaweed salad

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$4.00
More about An Thinh
Kai Sushi image

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$5.95
Seasoned seaweed, toasted sesame seeds,, sesame oil.
Seaweed Salad$5.00
Seasoned seaweed, toasted sesame seeds, red pepper, sesame oil.
More about Kai Sushi

