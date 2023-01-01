Shrimp basket in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Libby's Lunchbox
Libby's Lunchbox
5600 183A, Cedar Park
|Fried Shrimp & Catfish Basket
|$13.95
Three shrimp & one fillet of catfish, cajun battered and deep fried, with your choice of tater tots or fries and two hushpuppies.
|FRIDAY: Shrimp Basket
|$12.95
5 Shrimp battered in a cajun style batter, deep fried or blackened and served with your choice of fries or tots, and two hushpuppies.
More about Guaco Taco Crystal Falls - Leander
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls - Leander
1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
|Fried Shrimp Basket +
|$13.00
Jumbo shrimp butterflied, coated in seasoned cornmeal, and deep fried. Served with Mexican Slaw and fries. Sub Chicken $13. Sub Fish $13. Combo Fish-Shrimp $14