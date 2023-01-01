Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Item pic

 

Libby's Lunchbox

5600 183A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp & Catfish Basket$13.95
Three shrimp & one fillet of catfish, cajun battered and deep fried, with your choice of tater tots or fries and two hushpuppies.
FRIDAY: Shrimp Basket$12.95
5 Shrimp battered in a cajun style batter, deep fried or blackened and served with your choice of fries or tots, and two hushpuppies.
More about Libby's Lunchbox
Item pic

 

Guaco Taco Crystal Falls - Leander

1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Basket +$13.00
Jumbo shrimp butterflied, coated in seasoned cornmeal, and deep fried. Served with Mexican Slaw and fries. Sub Chicken $13. Sub Fish $13. Combo Fish-Shrimp $14
More about Guaco Taco Crystal Falls - Leander

