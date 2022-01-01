Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve shrimp salad

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steam Shrimp Crunchy Cabbage Salad$7.95
More about An Thinh
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad$13.95
butter lettuce, grape tomatoes, pepinos, pickled red onions, avocado, cherrywood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, lemon-horseradish cocktail vinaigrette
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.99
Homemade Caesar vinaigrette tossed with romaine, fresh Parmesan cheese, French bread croutons and blackened shrimp.
Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.99
Homemade Caesar vinaigrette tossed with romaine, fresh Parmesan cheese, French bread croutons and blackened shrimp.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

