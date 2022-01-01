Shrimp salad in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve shrimp salad
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$13.95
butter lettuce, grape tomatoes, pepinos, pickled red onions, avocado, cherrywood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg, lemon-horseradish cocktail vinaigrette
Moutons Southern Bistro
309 US HWY 183, Leander
|Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$15.99
Homemade Caesar vinaigrette tossed with romaine, fresh Parmesan cheese, French bread croutons and blackened shrimp.
