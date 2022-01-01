Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.95
More about An Thinh
Item pic

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp & Veg Bento$12.95
2 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 4 pieces of assorted vegetable. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura - Shrimp$17.95
8 pieces of lightly battered and deep-fried jumbo black tiger shrimps served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado
top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds
***contains: wheat, soy
More about Kai Sushi

