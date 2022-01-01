Shrimp tempura in Leander

2 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 4 pieces of assorted vegetable. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).

*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat

*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

