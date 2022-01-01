Shrimp tempura in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about Kai Sushi
SUSHI
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Tempura Shrimp & Veg Bento
|$12.95
2 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 4 pieces of assorted vegetable. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
|Tempura - Shrimp
|$17.95
8 pieces of lightly battered and deep-fried jumbo black tiger shrimps served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.95
inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado
top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds
***contains: wheat, soy