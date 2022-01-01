Tacos in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve tacos

Chicken (taco) image

 

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken (taco)$4.00
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Garnish Spring Mix (Chipotle)
Breakfast Taco$3.00
Flour Tortilla, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Choose (Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Potato, Migas), Shredded Cheese on a (Tamatillo )
More about Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
Grilled Shrimp Taco + image

 

Guaco Taco Crystal Falls

1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco +$4.50
Three large shrimp, splashed with fresh lime, garlic and spices grilled to perfect tenderness and topped with fresh lettuce and shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese.
Original Guaco Taco *$3.00
Beef, chicken or carnitas. Meat seasoned with a savory blend of Mexican herbs and spices. Topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and lettuce. Add sour creme, fresh jalapenos, guacamole for extra charge.
Five Layer Taco +$4.25
Double guacamole on first layer, topped with your choice of bacon or carnitas or chicken or beef, layered with queso, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
Lakeline Taco image

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lakeline Taco$5.99
Egg, sausage, jalapeño, red onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Bread

California Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston