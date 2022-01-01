Tacos in Leander
Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander
|Chicken (taco)
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Pico, Garnish Spring Mix (Chipotle)
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.00
Flour Tortilla, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Choose (Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Potato, Migas), Shredded Cheese on a (Tamatillo )
Guaco Taco Crystal Falls
1840 Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander
|Grilled Shrimp Taco +
|$4.50
Three large shrimp, splashed with fresh lime, garlic and spices grilled to perfect tenderness and topped with fresh lettuce and shredded monterey jack/cheddar cheese.
|Original Guaco Taco *
|$3.00
Beef, chicken or carnitas. Meat seasoned with a savory blend of Mexican herbs and spices. Topped with shredded Monterey Jack cheddar cheese and lettuce. Add sour creme, fresh jalapenos, guacamole for extra charge.
|Five Layer Taco +
|$4.25
Double guacamole on first layer, topped with your choice of bacon or carnitas or chicken or beef, layered with queso, lettuce and pico de gallo.