Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Item pic

 

DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Half Bird$9.99
Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken Full Bird$16.99
Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken Half Bird$12.99
Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
Consumer pic

 

Sizzler Restaurant

10700 ANDERSON MILL ROAD, SUITE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Chicken$5.49
More about Sizzler Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Sliders

Tortilla Soup

Edamame

Tiramisu

Chilaquiles

Dum Biryani

Shrimp Salad

Scallops

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (961 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (961 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2000 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston