Teriyaki bento in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve teriyaki bento

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bento$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95
Kids Bento Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
More about Kai Sushi

