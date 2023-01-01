Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

 

DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$11.99
Paneer Tikka Masala is made of Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices, grilled and then tossed in a creamy tomato based curry.
Chicken Tikka Masala$11.99
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce.
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
Main pic

 

Desi Chowrastha - Austin - 14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard

14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Austin - 14420 Ronald Reagan Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Pudding

Curry Goat

Sliders

Grits

Street Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Dosa

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston