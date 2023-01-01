Tikka masala in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) - 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$11.99
Paneer Tikka Masala is made of Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices, grilled and then tossed in a creamy tomato based curry.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$11.99
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce.