Vegetable tempura in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about Kai Sushi
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Tempura - Assorted Vegetables
|$15.95
Assorted Vegetable Tempura (10 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*sauce contains: soybean, wheat
|Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetables
|$16.95
4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 8 pieces of assorted vegetable lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
