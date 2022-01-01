Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Leander

Go
Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Consumer pic

 

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura - Assorted Vegetables$15.95
Assorted Vegetable Tempura (10 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetables$16.95
4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 8 pieces of assorted vegetable lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
More about Kai Sushi
Banner pic

 

Kai Sushi - Leander

1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Udon - Vegetable Tempura$11.00
More about Kai Sushi - Leander
Kai Sushi image

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tempura - Shrimp & Vegetables$16.95
4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 8 pieces of assorted vegetable lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura - Assorted Vegetables$15.95
Assorted Vegetable Tempura (10 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup.
*tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat
*sauce contains: soybean, wheat
More about Kai Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Leander

Squid

Philly Rolls

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Mushroom Burgers

Chef Salad

Salmon Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Leander to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1698 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (425 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston