Waffles in Leander

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander
|Waffle
|$6.00
Plain Homemade Waffle, Garnished with Whipped Cream, a Strawberry, Side Syrup
The Republic Kitchen + Bar
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander
|Texas Waffle
|$10.95
Belgium style, whipped cream, fresh berries, powdered sugar, warm maple syrup
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Old Fashioned Waffle
|$7.99
Thick Belgian waffle served with warm maple syrup.
|Blueberry Waffle
|$8.99
Fresh blueberries folded into a thick Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup.
|Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast atop our thick Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.