Waffles in Leander

Leander restaurants
Toast

Leander restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Red Horn Brewery & Roastery

1615 Scottsdale Dr Build 1 Suite 110, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$6.00
Plain Homemade Waffle, Garnished with Whipped Cream, a Strawberry, Side Syrup
More about Red Horn Brewery & Roastery
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Waffle$10.95
Belgium style, whipped cream, fresh berries, powdered sugar, warm maple syrup
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Fashioned Waffle$7.99
Thick Belgian waffle served with warm maple syrup.
Blueberry Waffle$8.99
Fresh blueberries folded into a thick Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup.
Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Crispy fried chicken breast atop our thick Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$9.99
The classic oversized waffle you've grown to love.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

