Leaning Tree Italian Restaurant - 6168 Deans Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
6168 Deans Street, Bailey NC 27807
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pup's Steakhouse - 2801 Ward Blvd Suite 3D
4.4 • 231
2801 Ward Blvd Suite 3D Wilson, NC 27893
View restaurant