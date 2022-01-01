Leap Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
13480 Evening Creek Dr N
Location
13480 Evening Creek Dr N
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bad Ass Coffee
Aloha Spirit is here!
Aaharn 56 Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy! New Thai Restaurant on 56
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
We are open for dine in and our HUGE patio is open too! Come enjoy some mimosas, craft beer and artisan food!
And of course we offer takeout!
See our menu to find out more!
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe
WE ARE OPEN!
Take out only for now!
Thank you for your continued support!!!