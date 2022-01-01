Go
Leatherby's Family Creamery

Come on in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

2333 Arden Way • $$

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)

Popular Items

Child Chicken Strips$6.29
Scoop Single -$4.29
1 Scoop of your choice in a cup.
Caramel Craze -$11.49
Leatherby's homemade Caramel flowing over Butter Pecan and Caramel Praline ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Chicken Strips 6pc$13.99
6 piece chicken strip basket served with crispy French Fries
Brownie Delight -$10.49
A delicious Chocolate Brownie served with creamy Vanilla ice cream, topped with Leatherby's homemade Hot Fudge. Topped with whipped cream, and a cherry.
Rich's Banana Split -$14.99
A freshly sliced banana piled with chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream, smothered in Chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple sauces.
Milkshake -$9.99
A real old-fashioned milkshake that's thick and delicious! Choose from our irresistible homemade ice cream flavors and/or syrups.
Black & White -$11.49
Vanilla and Chocolate ice cream smothered with Marshmallow and rich Chocolate Fudge
Black & Tan -$11.49
Creamy Vanilla and Toasted Almond ice cream drowned in Leatherby's famous Caramel and Chocolate Fudge. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Hamburger$10.49
LTOP, mayo, brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2333 Arden Way

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

