Burritos in Leavenworth
Leavenworth restaurants that serve burritos
SOUTH
913 Front Street, Leavenworth
|Cubano Burrito
|$15.95
Fried banana, grilled onions, seasoned white rice, black beans, Peruvian green sauce & salsa fresca. Served with housemade chips & cabbage salad.
|Burrito In a Bowl
|$17.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
|Spicy Revolucion Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Spicy habanero shrimp red onion, imported cheese, melted on griddle, rolled into flour tortilla with seasoned cilantro-green rice, Peruvian beans & Peruvian green sauce. Served with chips & cabbage salad.
Old Mill Cafe
18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Fried Potatoes, Eggs, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
|Texas Pork Burrito
|$12.99
Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.