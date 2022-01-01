Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Leavenworth

Go
Leavenworth restaurants
Toast

Leavenworth restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito In a Bowl image

 

SOUTH

913 Front Street, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cubano Burrito$15.95
Fried banana, grilled onions, seasoned white rice, black beans, Peruvian green sauce & salsa fresca. Served with housemade chips & cabbage salad.
Burrito In a Bowl$17.95
Our Mission burrito without the tortilla on fresh greens topped with guacamole, molcajete salsa & chips.
Spicy Revolucion Shrimp Burrito$18.95
Spicy habanero shrimp red onion, imported cheese, melted on griddle, rolled into flour tortilla with seasoned cilantro-green rice, Peruvian beans & Peruvian green sauce. Served with chips & cabbage salad.
More about SOUTH
Item pic

 

Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$10.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Fried Potatoes, Eggs, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
Texas Pork Burrito$12.99
Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
More about Old Mill Cafe

