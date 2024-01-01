Chicken fried steaks in Leavenworth
Leavenworth restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
59er Diner
15361 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$15.99
With country gravy
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS
|$18.95
SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2
15251 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$22.00
Golden fried Chicken served with country Gravy along side mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies. Add Soup or Salad for only $3.00