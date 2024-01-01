Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Leavenworth

Leavenworth restaurants
Leavenworth restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Main pic

 

59er Diner

15361 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$15.99
With country gravy
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$18.95
More about 59er Diner
Consumer pic

 

SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2

15251 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$22.00
Golden fried Chicken served with country Gravy along side mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies. Add Soup or Salad for only $3.00
More about SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2
Chicken Fried Steak image

 

Old Mill Cafe

18640 Beaver Valley Rd, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$18.35
Breaded Steak, 2 eggs made your way, Fried Potatoes, Fresh Sausage Gravy and a Texas-Size-Biscuit.
More about Old Mill Cafe

