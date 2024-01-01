Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Leavenworth
/
Leavenworth
/
Crispy Chicken
Leavenworth restaurants that serve crispy chicken
59er Diner
15361 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER
$16.49
More about 59er Diner
SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2
15251 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
No reviews yet
Colchuck Crispy chicken
$18.00
Broche Bun, Crispy chicken, Tillamook white cheddar, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
More about SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2
