Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Leavenworth

Go
Leavenworth restaurants
Toast

Leavenworth restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Main pic

 

59er Diner

15361 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER$16.49
More about 59er Diner
Consumer pic

 

SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2

15251 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Colchuck Crispy chicken$18.00
Broche Bun, Crispy chicken, Tillamook white cheddar, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
More about SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Leavenworth

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chili

Quesadillas

Burritos

Reuben

Spinach Salad

Taco Salad

Map

More near Leavenworth to explore

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Wenatchee

No reviews yet

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wenatchee

No reviews yet

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston