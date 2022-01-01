Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curry in
Leavenworth
/
Leavenworth
/
Curry
Leavenworth restaurants that serve curry
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rhein Haus
707 Highway 2, Leavenworth
Avg 4
(84 reviews)
Side Fries with Curry Ketchup
$6.00
More about Rhein Haus
Yodelin Broth Company
633 Front Street Lower Level, Leavenworth
No reviews yet
8 oz Yellow Curry Aioli
$8.00
8oz. Yellow Curry Aioli
More about Yodelin Broth Company
