Hot chocolate in
Leavenworth
/
Leavenworth
/
Hot Chocolate
Leavenworth restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rhein Haus
707 Highway 2, Leavenworth
Avg 4
(84 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
More about Rhein Haus
SANDWICHES
La Javelina
285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
Avg 4.5
(50 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Steamed milk with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
More about La Javelina
