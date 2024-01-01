Taco salad in Leavenworth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

SOUTH - Leavenworth

913 Front Street, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$18.95
Grilled garlic shrimp on a bed of fresh greens, creamy house dressing, guacamole, imported cheese, salsa fresca, black beans & crema. Served with corn chips.
Taco Salad$14.95
Fresh greens, creamy house dressing, guacamole, imported cheese, salsa fresca, black beans & crema. Served with corn chips.
Chicken Taco Salad$17.95
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens, creamy house dressing, guacamole, imported cheese, salsa fresca, black beans & crema. Served with corn chips.
SQUIRREL TREE RESTAURANT - 15251 US Hwy 2

15251 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco salad$17.00
seasoned chicken or beef, black beans, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and olives served with sour cream, salsa, and ranch
