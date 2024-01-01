Taco salad in Leavenworth
Leavenworth restaurants that serve taco salad
More about SOUTH - Leavenworth
SOUTH - Leavenworth
913 Front Street, Leavenworth
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$18.95
Grilled garlic shrimp on a bed of fresh greens, creamy house dressing, guacamole, imported cheese, salsa fresca, black beans & crema. Served with corn chips.
|Taco Salad
|$14.95
Fresh greens, creamy house dressing, guacamole, imported cheese, salsa fresca, black beans & crema. Served with corn chips.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$17.95
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens, creamy house dressing, guacamole, imported cheese, salsa fresca, black beans & crema. Served with corn chips.