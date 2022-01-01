Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Leavenworth

Leavenworth restaurants
Toast

Leavenworth restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Rhein Haus Leavenworth image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus

707 Highway 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Plant Based Veggie Burger$14.00
Plant based burger patty, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, tomato, onion, toasted bun
More about Rhein Haus
Consumer pic

 

Yodelin Broth Company

633 Front Street Lower Level, Leavenworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pacific Crest Trail Veggie Burger$15.00
House Made Veggie Patty (Patty is GF & Vegan)Tillamook Cheddar & Sriracha Aioli
on a Bosket Sesame Seed Bun
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on the Side
Comes with Tim's Potato Chips, Pickles & Yodelin's Cabbage Slaw
More about Yodelin Broth Company

