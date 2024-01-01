Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Leawood

Go
Leawood restaurants
Leawood restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Creative Planning

5454 w. 110th st, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast burrito$5.00
flour tortilla, 2 eggs, salsa, bacon or sausage peppers, onion, cheddar cheese
More about Creative Planning
Restaurant banner

 

Billie's Grocery - Leawood - 3614 West 95th Street

3614 West 95th Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNITAS BURRITO$15.00
roasted pork carnitas, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, charred scallions, Monterey Jack cheese, garlic aioli, Yoli flour tortilla, Billie's salsa, pico de gallo
More about Billie's Grocery - Leawood - 3614 West 95th Street

