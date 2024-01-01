Burritos in Leawood
Leawood restaurants that serve burritos
More about Creative Planning
Creative Planning
5454 w. 110th st, Overland Park
|Breakfast burrito
|$5.00
flour tortilla, 2 eggs, salsa, bacon or sausage peppers, onion, cheddar cheese
More about Billie's Grocery - Leawood - 3614 West 95th Street
Billie's Grocery - Leawood - 3614 West 95th Street
3614 West 95th Street, Leawood
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$15.00
roasted pork carnitas, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, charred scallions, Monterey Jack cheese, garlic aioli, Yoli flour tortilla, Billie's salsa, pico de gallo