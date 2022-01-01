Chicken salad in Leawood
Leawood restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Mixx
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Grab & Go Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine served with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
This meal is from our grab and go marketplace and can not be modified.
|Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
|Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
11851 Roe Ave, Leawood
|EXP Sonora Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Ancho Woodfire grilled chicken breast, charred sweet corn, grape tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, Cotija, red onion, radish, black beans, pepitas, crisp tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette, avocado - jalapeno aioli
More about O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar
9417 Mission Rd, Leawood
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, fried Buffalo chicken, Bleu cheese crumbles and fried onion straws. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.
|Somerset Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Mixed greens topped with Pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, red peppers, pecans, avocado and tortilla straws. Served with your choice of fried or grilled chicken and a side of dressing.