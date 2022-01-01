Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Leawood

Leawood restaurants
Leawood restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 3.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Grab & Go Santa Fe Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine served with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
This meal is from our grab and go marketplace and can not be modified.
Mini Santa Fe Chicken Salad$11.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
Full Santa Fe Chicken Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled chicken breast, julienne carrots, tortilla strips, fire-roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, wild field greens and romaine tossed with jalapeno-lime vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

11851 Roe Ave, Leawood

Avg 4.4 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EXP Sonora Chicken Salad$15.00
Ancho Woodfire grilled chicken breast, charred sweet corn, grape tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, Cotija, red onion, radish, black beans, pepitas, crisp tortilla strips, chipotle honey vinaigrette, avocado - jalapeno aioli
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

9417 Mission Rd, Leawood

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, fried Buffalo chicken, Bleu cheese crumbles and fried onion straws. Served with Bleu cheese dressing.
Somerset Chicken Salad$16.50
Mixed greens topped with Pepper Jack cheese, tomatoes, crispy bacon, red onion, red peppers, pecans, avocado and tortilla straws. Served with your choice of fried or grilled chicken and a side of dressing.
More about O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

