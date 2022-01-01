Salmon in Leawood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 3.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sando$15.00
Full Thai Salmon Salad$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Salmon Quinoa$16.00
Create your own quinoa bowl.
More about The Mixx
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

11851 Roe Ave, Leawood

Avg 4.4 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EXP Chimichurri Salmon Salad$18.00
Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar

9417 Mission Rd, Leawood

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
North Atlantic Salmon$18.00
Served with vegetable rice and mixed vegetables.
Salmon Burger$14.00
Swiss, tomato basil, lettuce, garlic mayo, and tartar sauce. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.
More about O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar
Sushi House image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Sushi House

5041 W. 117th Street, Leawood

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon$10.00
LN Grilled Salmon$14.95
Choice of 5 oz. Grilled Salmon with Sushi House’s Teriyaki or Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Salmon Roll$9.00
More about Sushi House

