Salmon in Leawood

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Salmon Sando
|$15.00
|Full Thai Salmon Salad
|$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
|Salmon Quinoa
|$16.00
Create your own quinoa bowl.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
11851 Roe Ave, Leawood
|EXP Chimichurri Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
O’Neill’s Restaurant and Bar
9417 Mission Rd, Leawood
|North Atlantic Salmon
|$18.00
Served with vegetable rice and mixed vegetables.
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
Swiss, tomato basil, lettuce, garlic mayo, and tartar sauce. All sandwiches are served with your choice of one side.