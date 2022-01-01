Salmon salad in Leawood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Mixx image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 3.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Full Thai Salmon Salad$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Mini Thai Salmon Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
More about The Mixx
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

11851 Roe Ave, Leawood

Avg 4.4 (2586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EXP Chimichurri Salmon Salad$18.00
Woodfire grilled salmon, field greens, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green beans, , toasted almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, house chimichurri
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill

