Tacos in Leawood

Leawood restaurants
Leawood restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Johnny's Tavern - 119th St. NEW - 119th

6765 West 119th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$10.49
Soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, lime, queso fresco with salsa verde and jalapeño ranch on the side.
More about Johnny's Tavern - 119th St. NEW - 119th
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx - Hawthorne Plaza

11942 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 3.7 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$14.00
(GF) choice of steak, chicken, pacific cod, grilled portabello mushroom or organic tofu with shredded cabbage, queso fresco, onion and cilantro in corn tortillas topped with jalapeno lime crema, served with chipotle black beans and pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled shrimp topped with onions, cabbage, queso fresco, cilantro and jalapeno lime crema in a corn tortilla with a side of pico de gallo and chipotle black beans.
More about The Mixx - Hawthorne Plaza

