Go
Toast

Lebanese Taverna

FRENCH FRIES

2401 S Smith Blvd • $$

Avg 2 (126 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

2401 S Smith Blvd

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great American Bagel

No reviews yet

Reservoir

No reviews yet

Sip, Munch and More

No reviews yet

Legal Sea Foods

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston