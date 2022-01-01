Lebanon restaurants you'll love

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's top cuisines

American
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Lebanon restaurants

The Backroads BBQ image

 

The Backroads BBQ

1404 W South St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Beef Brisket$17.00
Backroads Combo$19.00
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$13.00
More about The Backroads BBQ
Parky's Smokehouse image

SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parky's Smokehouse

2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Plasticware
Would you like us to include plasticware? Quantity not required.
Two Meat Plate$17.00
Choose from pulled pork, sliced brisket, pulled chicken or turkey breast. Includes Sweet Sauce. Additional BBQ Sauce Options can be found within the category "Additional Sauces & Dressings".
Triple Barbecue Nachos$11.00
Barbecue beans, sweet sauce, and your choice of pulled pork or chicken over tortilla chips, then topped with melted pepper jack and cheddar, sour cream (on the side for to go orders), jalapeno, and green onion.
More about Parky's Smokehouse
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse image

 

Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse

111 W. Main St., Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.00
1830 Burger$12.00
Chicken Portabella Fettucine$19.00
More about Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse
Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston