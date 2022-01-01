Brisket in Lebanon
Lebanon restaurants that serve brisket
The Backroads BBQ
1404 W South St, Lebanon
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$15.00
|Smoked Beef Brisket
|$17.00
|BTP Beef Brisket
|$18.00
SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Parky's Smokehouse
2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon
|Brisket Rub
|$5.00
Housemade Rub for Beef Brisket.
|Brisket Melt
|$16.00
Slow-smoked beef brisket served on a toasted bun, topped with provolone and crispy onion curly ques. Includes Sweet Sauce.
|Brisket Dinner
|$22.00
Half a pound! Sliced beef brisket. Hickory smoked slow and low with our housemade spices. Includes Sweet Sauce. Additional BBQ Sauce Options can be found within the category "Additional Sauces & Dressings".