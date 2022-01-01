Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Backroads BBQ

1404 W South St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Smokehouse Salad$14.50
More about The Backroads BBQ
Item pic

SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parky's Smokehouse

2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Club Salad$9.00
Pulled chicken over a romaine/iceberg mix topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh cucumber, green onion and croutons. Perfect with honey mustard. Kick it up with our housemade buffalo sauce!
More about Parky's Smokehouse

