Mac and cheese in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

The Backroads BBQ

1404 W South St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Loaded Mac & Cheese$9.00
Dinner Loaded Mac & Cheese$15.00
More about The Backroads BBQ
Item pic

SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parky's Smokehouse

2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Mac & Cheese$5.00
It’s housemade, not the box variety. Served with tots and applesauce.
Pepperjack Mac & Cheese Bites$9.00
Romano, parmesan, American, aged white cheddar, cream cheese, Fontina, cheddar and pepper jack—in a lightly battered, bite-size nugget of rich, creamy perfection. Served with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
Mac & Cheese
More about Parky's Smokehouse
Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse image

STEAKS

Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse

111 W. Main St., Lebanon

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gourmet Mac N Cheese$15.00
Lobster Mac N Cheese$30.00
More about Kinnard & Drake's 1830 Chophouse

