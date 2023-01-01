Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sundaes in
Lebanon
/
Lebanon
/
Sundaes
Lebanon restaurants that serve sundaes
The Backroads BBQ - Lebanon, Indiana
1404 W South St, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae
$7.00
BBQ Sundae
$15.00
More about The Backroads BBQ - Lebanon, Indiana
Klooz Brewz
125 North Meridian Street, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Klooz Brownie Sundae
$11.00
More about Klooz Brewz
Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon
Chicken Wraps
Chili
Cake
Turkey Salad
Ranch Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Garden Salad
Chicken Salad
More near Lebanon to explore
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Avon
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(193 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(566 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(946 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston