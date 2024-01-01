Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

THAT Sports Bar -

100 Smith st, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.99
Romaine, shredded cheese, pico de gull, avocado and your choice of grilled chicken or pork. Served in a tortilla bowl with spicy ranch and salsa.
More about THAT Sports Bar -
Parky's Smokehouse image

SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parky's Smokehouse

2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Taco Salad$11.00
Romaine/iceberg mix with chilled pulled chicken, our famous corn and black bean salsa, pepper jack and shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, jalapeno, tortilla chips and sour cream. Great with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Parky's Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Turkey Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Pretzels

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (24 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston