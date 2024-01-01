Taco salad in Lebanon
THAT Sports Bar -
100 Smith st, Lebanon
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Romaine, shredded cheese, pico de gull, avocado and your choice of grilled chicken or pork. Served in a tortilla bowl with spicy ranch and salsa.
SOUPS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Parky's Smokehouse
2479 North Lebanon St, Lebanon
|Smoked Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.00
Romaine/iceberg mix with chilled pulled chicken, our famous corn and black bean salsa, pepper jack and shredded cheddar cheese, green onion, jalapeno, tortilla chips and sour cream. Great with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing.