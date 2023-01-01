Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Taylor's Dairy Joy image

 

Taylor's Dairy Joy - 1205 E, U.S. Rte 66

1205 E, U.S. Rte 66, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMALL CHICKEN STRIP BASKET(2PC)$9.99
2 Fried Chicken Strips with a Medium Side
and Large Drink served with Buttered Texas Toast and choice of dipping sauce
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET$13.99
3 Fried Chicken Strips, Large Side (Fries, Tots, or Curly fries come in the basket) and Large Drink, Served with Buttered Texas Toast and choice of dipping sauce
CHICKEN STRIP 3 PC$7.99
More about Taylor's Dairy Joy - 1205 E, U.S. Rte 66
Item pic

 

Umrschlkr Burger Company Lebanon - 912 ALEXIS AVE

912 ALEXIS AVE, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TENDERS$6.25
GREAT WITH OUR DIPPING SAUCES
More about Umrschlkr Burger Company Lebanon - 912 ALEXIS AVE

