Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve fried rice

Black Magic Mexican image

 

Black Magic Mexican

46 School Street, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican fried rice$6.96
Mexican fried rice, cooked with pico and grilled corn. Finished with our chipotle aioli.
More about Black Magic Mexican
Consumer pic

 

Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant

70 Hanover St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FR4 Kao Pad Sopparot (Pineapple Fried Rice) (RGF)$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with curry powder, shrimp and chicken, pineapple, egg, onions, carrots, peas, raisins, scallions, and cashew nuts
FR3 Kao Pad Tom Yum (Tom Yum Fried Rice) (RGF)$11.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, red chili, zucchini, egg, & tomato, served with a side of sliced cucumber. Aromatic dish that will spice up your day!
FR5 Kao Pad Poo (Crabmeat Fried Rice) (RGF)$15.50
Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, eggs, peas, scallions, and onions served with sliced cucumber and lime wedge
More about Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Chili

Nachos

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston