Fried rice in Lebanon

Black Magic Mexican
46 School Street, Lebanon
|Mexican fried rice
|$6.96
Mexican fried rice, cooked with pico and grilled corn. Finished with our chipotle aioli.
Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant
70 Hanover St, Lebanon
|FR4 Kao Pad Sopparot (Pineapple Fried Rice) (RGF)
|$14.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with curry powder, shrimp and chicken, pineapple, egg, onions, carrots, peas, raisins, scallions, and cashew nuts
|FR3 Kao Pad Tom Yum (Tom Yum Fried Rice) (RGF)
|$11.00
Stir-fried jasmine rice with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, red chili, zucchini, egg, & tomato, served with a side of sliced cucumber. Aromatic dish that will spice up your day!
|FR5 Kao Pad Poo (Crabmeat Fried Rice) (RGF)
|$15.50
Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, eggs, peas, scallions, and onions served with sliced cucumber and lime wedge