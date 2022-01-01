Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve salmon

Three Tomatoes Trattoria image

PIZZA

Three Tomatoes Trattoria

1 Court St #100, Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (1320 reviews)
Takeout
ROMAINE + GRILLED SALMON$29.00
SALMONE PIE$19.00
Roasted Faroe Island Salmon, mozzarella, red onions, capers, lemon mascarpone cream sauce.
SP ICEBERG W/ SALMON$29.00
More about Three Tomatoes Trattoria
Consumer pic

 

Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant

70 Hanover St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SF2 Choo Chee Salmon (GF)$19.00
Grilled fillet Atlantic salmon topped with braised Choo Chee curry, with a bevy of snow peas, onions, bell peppers, peas, green beans, garnished with carrots, broccoli, and Kaffir lime leave
More about Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Nachos

Cake

Fried Rice

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston