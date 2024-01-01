Taco salad in Lebanon
Black Magic Mexican - on the green
Park Street, Lebanon
|Taco Salad
|$16.55
a fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our cashew queso on the bottom, lettuce, our "chupacabra dressing", rice, black beans, pico, your choice of protein, guacamole and scallions
|Heathen chicken taco salad
|$17.00
Taco salad with our heathen chicken, ranch dressing, pico, scallions, lettuce, rice, beans , guacamole and sour cream . Plus an extra squirt of heathen sauce. 🤤