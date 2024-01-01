Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Black Magic Mexican - on the green

Park Street, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$16.55
a fried flour tortilla bowl filled with our cashew queso on the bottom, lettuce, our "chupacabra dressing", rice, black beans, pico, your choice of protein, guacamole and scallions
Heathen chicken taco salad$17.00
Taco salad with our heathen chicken, ranch dressing, pico, scallions, lettuce, rice, beans , guacamole and sour cream . Plus an extra squirt of heathen sauce. 🤤
More about Black Magic Mexican - on the green
SNAX Restaurant image

 

SNAX

18 Centerra Parkway, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD BOWL$16.00
fried tortilla bowl, taco beef, romaine, corn salsa, cilantro lime dressing, cheddar, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, scallions, taco sauce
More about SNAX

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Pies

Cake

Chili

Cookies

Nachos

Fried Rice

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Plymouth

No reviews yet

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tilton

No reviews yet

White River Junction

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston