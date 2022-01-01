Lebanon restaurants you'll love

Lebanon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Must-try Lebanon restaurants

Avenue Sports & Spirits image

GRILL

Avenue Sports & Spirits

1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
3 Cheese Mac$8.00
More about Avenue Sports & Spirits
Billie's Burgers and Beers image

 

Billie's Burgers and Beers

745 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$11.99
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onions, and a side of sour cream.
Fried Pickle Chips$9.99
Hand breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing.
Large Billie's Chicken Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips layered with chicken tossed in Thai chili sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, queso blanco, and cheddar.
More about Billie's Burgers and Beers
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant image

 

Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant

11 South Broadway, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)
Stir-Fried large rice noodle with basil leaves, garlic, egg, onion, broccoli, bamboo & bell pepper
CK Eggrolls$6.95
Lean chicken, onion & scallion chopped, mixed and wrapped in a wonton. Deep fried and served with Mae Ploy's own Sweet & Sour sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, peas, carrot and brown sauce
More about Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery image

 

The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery

102 N Broadway St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pancake Breakfast$8.50
Eggs, Meat & Stuff$11.00
More about The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
The Grille @ 1320 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Grille @ 1320

1320 Golf Club Dr, Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LETTUCE WRAPS$10.00
More about The Grille @ 1320
Villagio's Italian Eatery image

 

Villagio's Italian Eatery

48 E Mulberry, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Villagio's Italian Eatery

