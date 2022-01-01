Lebanon restaurants you'll love
More about Avenue Sports & Spirits
GRILL
Avenue Sports & Spirits
1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Beer battered haddock served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
|3 Cheese Mac
|$8.00
More about Billie's Burgers and Beers
Billie's Burgers and Beers
745 Columbus Ave, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$11.99
Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onions, and a side of sour cream.
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.99
Hand breaded and fried, served with ranch dressing.
|Large Billie's Chicken Nachos
|$13.99
Tortilla chips layered with chicken tossed in Thai chili sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, queso blanco, and cheddar.
More about Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
11 South Broadway, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)
Stir-Fried large rice noodle with basil leaves, garlic, egg, onion, broccoli, bamboo & bell pepper
|CK Eggrolls
|$6.95
Lean chicken, onion & scallion chopped, mixed and wrapped in a wonton. Deep fried and served with Mae Ploy's own Sweet & Sour sauce
|Thai Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with egg, onion, tomatoes, peas, carrot and brown sauce
More about The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
The Breakfast Club Cafe & Coffee Roastery
102 N Broadway St, Lebanon
|Popular items
|Pancake Breakfast
|$8.50
|Eggs, Meat & Stuff
|$11.00
More about The Grille @ 1320
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Grille @ 1320
1320 Golf Club Dr, Lebanon
|Popular items
|LETTUCE WRAPS
|$10.00