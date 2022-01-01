Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Avenue Sports & Spirits image

GRILL

Avenue Sports & Spirits

1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
More about Avenue Sports & Spirits
Billie's Burgers and Beers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billie's Burgers and Beers

745 Columbus Ave, Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Your choice of fried or grilled tenders with our hot sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions, cheddar jack cheese, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Billie's Burgers and Beers

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Chili

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Miamisburg

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston