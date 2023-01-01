Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Lebanon
/
Lebanon
/
Chocolate Cake
Lebanon restaurants that serve chocolate cake
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billie's Burgers and Beers
745 Columbus Ave, Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(551 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$5.99
More about Billie's Burgers and Beers
Villaggio's Italian Eatery - 48 E Mulberry
48 E Mulberry, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$8.99
Rich & Moist
More about Villaggio's Italian Eatery - 48 E Mulberry
Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon
Greek Salad
Quesadillas
Salmon
Mozzarella Sticks
Chili
French Fries
Cake
Pies
More near Lebanon to explore
Mason
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Miamisburg
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Springboro
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(311 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1012 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston