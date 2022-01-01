Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Lebanon
/
Lebanon
/
French Fries
Lebanon restaurants that serve french fries
Villagio's Italian Eatery
48 E Mulberry, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Basket of french fries
$6.00
Twice cooked and seasoned to perfection!
More about Villagio's Italian Eatery
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
11 South Broadway, Lebanon
No reviews yet
French fries
$4.00
More about Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon
Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
Boneless Wings
Chili
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Cake
More near Lebanon to explore
Mason
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Miamisburg
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Springboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bellefontaine
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston