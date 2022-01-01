Lebanon restaurants you'll love

Lebanon restaurants
Toast
  Lebanon

Must-try Lebanon restaurants

Bigfoot Grille image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bigfoot Grille

525 S Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEDUSA$12.75
Our Medusa comes with our half pound patty, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion and 1000 island dressing. Comes with choice of a side and 2 dipping sauces.
BUILD - A - BURGER$12.00
With our BAB you get to choose all aspects of your burger from the type of meat you want to the choice of sauce, cheese and toppings. Comes with choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.
LOCHNESS$12.75
Our lochness comes with a half pound patty, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and 1000 island. Comes with a choice of side and 2 dipping sauces.
Taqueria Dos Arbolitos image

 

Taqueria Dos Arbolitos

50 W. Oak St., Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Tacos$6.00
Super Burrito$11.75
Combo #2$14.00
Restaurant banner

 

Hangry Solution

3010 S Samtian HWY Lebanon, Oregon 97355, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hangry Club Sandwich$12.00
3 slices of bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, turkey, ham, 4 pieces of bacon, and choice of cheese. Served with a small side
Hamburger$10.00
Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1/2 pound patty. Served with a small side
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad$12.00
A mix of romaine and iceburg, tomato, olives,cheese, bacon, and crispy or grilled chicken tossed in a house-made ranch topped with croutons
