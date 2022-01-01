Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bigfoot Grille image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bigfoot Grille

525 S Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Pulled Pork Or Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Pit Beans$12.00
More about Bigfoot Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Hangry Solution

3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Bun, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and crispy or grilled chicken. Served with a small side
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Ranch. Served on a Stone Ground Bun
Maui Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, swiss cheese, and teriyaki sauce. Served with small side salad or fries.
More about Hangry Solution

