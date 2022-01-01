Chicken wraps in Lebanon
Bigfoot Grille
525 S Main St, Lebanon
|BBQ CHICKEN WRAP
|$13.95
Our bbq chicken wrap comes with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken. Comes with a side and choice of 2 dipping sauces.
|CHICKEN BACON AVOCADO WRAP
|$15.45
Our wrap comes with lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, ranch and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken. Comes with a side and 2 dipping sauces of choice.
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.00