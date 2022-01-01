Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Lebanon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bigfoot Grille

525 S Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$13.95
Our bbq chicken wrap comes with lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken. Comes with a side and choice of 2 dipping sauces.
CHICKEN BACON AVOCADO WRAP$15.45
Our wrap comes with lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, ranch and choice of crispy, grilled or cajun chicken. Comes with a side and 2 dipping sauces of choice.
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.00
More about Bigfoot Grille
Hangry Solution

3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tossed in Ceasar dressing rolled up in a tortilla and served with a small side
More about Hangry Solution

