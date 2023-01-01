Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Enchiladas in
Lebanon
/
Lebanon
/
Enchiladas
Lebanon restaurants that serve enchiladas
Taqueria Dos Arbolitos
50 W. Oak St., Lebanon
No reviews yet
Enchilada Dinner
$15.00
More about Taqueria Dos Arbolitos
Hangry Solution
3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Chicken Enchilada
$0.00
More about Hangry Solution
Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon
Sliders
Tacos
Cake
Reuben
Chicken Tenders
Fried Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks
Cobb Salad
More near Lebanon to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(801 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(950 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1028 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston