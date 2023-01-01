Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Lebanon

Go
Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Growler Cafe - 43 W Grant St

43 W Grant St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Chicken$14.50
roasted chicken, bacon, melted mozzarella, house ranch sauce, and finished with green onion
More about Growler Cafe - 43 W Grant St
Item pic

 

Hangry Solution

3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Garlic Chicken$0.00
More about Hangry Solution

Browse other tasty dishes in Lebanon

Tacos

Cake

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lebanon to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (946 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston