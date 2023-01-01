Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic chicken in
Lebanon
/
Lebanon
/
Garlic Chicken
Lebanon restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Growler Cafe - 43 W Grant St
43 W Grant St, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Garlic Chicken
$14.50
roasted chicken, bacon, melted mozzarella, house ranch sauce, and finished with green onion
More about Growler Cafe - 43 W Grant St
Hangry Solution
3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Roasted Garlic Chicken
$0.00
More about Hangry Solution
