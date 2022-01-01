Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Lebanon

Lebanon restaurants
Toast

Lebanon restaurants that serve sliders

3 BEEF SLIDERS MEAL image

WRAPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bigfoot Grille

525 S Main St, Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
3 BEEF SLIDERS MEAL$10.00
Our sliders come with 3 slider patties cheese, choice of side and 2 dipping sauces. Toppings and sauces come available upon request.
TUESDAY $2.50 SLIDERS$2.50
Tuesday only get our sliders for $2.00 each
LITTLEFOOT BEEF SLIDERS$8.00
2 plain sliders comes with drink and a side of choice. Cheese, sauce and toppings available upon request.
More about Bigfoot Grille
Growler Cafe

43 W Grant St, Lebanon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burger Sliders$14.00
Our house-made 50/50 beef/pork meatball patties are topped with bacon, cheddar, and, our beer cheese sauce, served on a toasted slider bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Growler Cafe

