Taco salad in
Lebanon
/
Lebanon
/
Taco Salad
Lebanon restaurants that serve taco salad
Taqueria Dos Arbolitos
50 W. Oak St., Lebanon
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$9.75
More about Taqueria Dos Arbolitos
Hangry Solution
3010 S Samtian HWY, Lebanon
No reviews yet
Taco Salad
$11.00
A mix of romaine and iceburg lettuce, tomato,diced onions, olives, cheese, ground beef. Served with sour cream Catalina dressing and corn chips
More about Hangry Solution
